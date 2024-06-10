1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,396 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -109.33%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

