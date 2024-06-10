1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $75.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.70. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.71%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,222,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

