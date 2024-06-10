1,873 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Purchased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 251,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,799,000 after acquiring an additional 97,627 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,409.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 82,489 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,543,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,208,000 after acquiring an additional 79,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,993,000.

MGC opened at $192.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $145.94 and a 12 month high of $193.53.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

