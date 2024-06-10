2,670 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $4,029,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 393,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after acquiring an additional 362,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IR stock opened at $89.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 3.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

