30,694 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 663.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 436,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 379,473 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $29.72 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

