3,672 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 914.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Blackstone by 47.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 410,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,012,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $10,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $117.62 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.17 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone
In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.
Blackstone Company Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
