3,672 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 914.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Blackstone by 47.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 410,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,012,000 after buying an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $10,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $117.62 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.17 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

