384,005 Shares in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Purchased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 384,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,416,000. Beacon Roofing Supply comprises 3.3% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,118,000 after purchasing an additional 909,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $59,850,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4,518.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 356,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after buying an additional 349,174 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 715,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,277,000 after buying an additional 280,583 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,734,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,017,000 after buying an additional 233,393 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BECN shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BECN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average of $89.88. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $103.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

