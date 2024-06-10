5,907 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $769.11 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.08 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $856.96 and its 200 day moving average is $687.72.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

