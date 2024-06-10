6,429 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 73.5% during the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,254 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $896,000.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.
EDU opened at $77.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.48. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 7.72%. Equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
