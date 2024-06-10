66,567 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $55.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

