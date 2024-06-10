6,906 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Acquired by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $53.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

