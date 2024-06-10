ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Price Target Raised to $49.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

ABM Industries Stock Up 5.2 %

ABM opened at $50.94 on Monday. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.16.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,000.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,490 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,310,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $17,645,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $13,730,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $10,071,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 215,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

