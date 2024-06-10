Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.56.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $69.42 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $62.04 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.