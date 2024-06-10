Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,491 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Accenture worth $181,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.59. The stock had a trading volume of 451,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.34. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $193.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.00.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

