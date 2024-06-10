Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Down 1.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $640.00 to $625.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Adobe traded as low as $451.51 and last traded at $459.17. Approximately 890,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,336,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $465.43.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.68.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 117.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 775,862 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $392,559,000 after acquiring an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its position in Adobe by 23.7% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 36.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.25. The company has a market cap of $205.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

