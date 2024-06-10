Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fifteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.87.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $64.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.44. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $3,356,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 67,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,540,000 after buying an additional 626,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 28.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 36,872 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

