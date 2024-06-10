Affimed (AFMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 12th. Analysts expect Affimed to post earnings of ($1.82) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Affimed Stock Performance

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.36. Affimed has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

