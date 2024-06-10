Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 133.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,586,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.16.

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $114.94 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

