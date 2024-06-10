Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49,434 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,194,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $168,317,000 after purchasing an additional 421,668 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 6,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

GOOG opened at $175.09 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $179.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

