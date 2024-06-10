Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,431,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,664,000 after purchasing an additional 166,590 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $174.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $178.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

