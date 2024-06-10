Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Trimmed by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,212 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,431,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,664,000 after purchasing an additional 166,590 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock worth $25,580,826. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $174.46 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $178.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

