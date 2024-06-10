Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ALPN. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alpine Immune Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter valued at $587,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 699.4% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 405,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 355,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALPN opened at $64.97 on Monday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -101.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.15. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 65.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.