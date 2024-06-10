Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of New Republic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $825,065,000 after purchasing an additional 277,631 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $184.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

