Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.4% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4 %

AMZN opened at $184.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.53 and its 200-day moving average is $168.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.