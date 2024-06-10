Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.13

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 1260308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABEV

Ambev Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Ambev by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,210,000 after buying an additional 5,943,974 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 29.9% during the first quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,184 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,157,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 10,168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.