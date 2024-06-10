American International Group Inc. Acquires 59,344 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 15,334.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,344 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth about $83,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on H. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.31.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $145.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.34 and its 200-day moving average is $140.78. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.32%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,999,229 shares of company stock valued at $313,139,355. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.