American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 17.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 36,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $128.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.06.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. Equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cfra upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

