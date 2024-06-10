American International Group Inc. Purchases 372 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Western Digital by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 323,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,513. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $74.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.25. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

