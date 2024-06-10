American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,037,832. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $154.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $156.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.81.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

