American International Group Inc. Sells 768 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 536.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 99,652 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 38,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 182,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 61,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 488,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,162,000 after buying an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ES opened at $58.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.07.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

