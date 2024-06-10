American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,719 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ormat Technologies worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9,066.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORA. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $122,183.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,703.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $73.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.40. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

