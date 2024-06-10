American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 269.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in American Water Works by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $128.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.65 and a 200 day moving average of $125.77. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

