Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.24

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 13182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Amplitude Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.25 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Amplitude by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 174,967 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 3,607.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 859,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 836,535 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,107,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,214,000 after purchasing an additional 264,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Stories

