Analysts Set Expectations for Integer Holdings Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Integer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Integer’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

ITGR opened at $121.11 on Monday. Integer has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.65.

In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,937. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

