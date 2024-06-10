Analysts Set Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Target Price at $221.25

Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVMI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $219.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.35. Nova has a 12-month low of $90.59 and a 12-month high of $223.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nova will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Nova during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nova by 46.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nova during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Nova during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in Nova during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

