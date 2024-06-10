Analysts Set Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) PT at $2.26

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.26.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $0.85 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $347.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 5,301.61% and a negative return on equity of 87.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 507,946 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 52,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 761,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 365,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies.

