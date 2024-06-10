Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.98

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 165284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,340,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

