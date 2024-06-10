Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $241,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,327.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,459,000 after purchasing an additional 110,528 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,780,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,802,000 after purchasing an additional 222,280 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 158,094 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $16,613,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after buying an additional 145,298 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of RCUS opened at $15.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

