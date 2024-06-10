Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Position Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,004 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.96% of Ashland worth $40,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ashland by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 67,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 696.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,796 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,932,000 after acquiring an additional 256,828 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,424,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,435,000 after acquiring an additional 164,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at $899,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Shares of ASH opened at $100.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.93.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.97%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

