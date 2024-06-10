Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 4,032 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

NYSE:C opened at $61.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

