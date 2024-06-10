Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 944,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,706,000 after buying an additional 330,306 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 63.5% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. UBS Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.