Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 100,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $338,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

