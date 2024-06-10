Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $351.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $353.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

