Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,481,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $361.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $363.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.80.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

