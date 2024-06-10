Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Has $886,000 Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $73.15 on Monday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $81.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

