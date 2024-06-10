AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $80.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $10,395,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.