B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years. B2Gold has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of BTG opened at $2.59 on Monday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -86.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.81 million. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.