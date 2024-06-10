B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

B2Gold Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of BTO opened at C$3.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -71.60, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$5.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$622.09 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.3689788 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$57,296.25. In the last three months, insiders have sold 355,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,843. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BTO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.00.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

