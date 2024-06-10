Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 133.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,189 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Ball by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Shares of BALL opened at $68.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

