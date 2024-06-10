Band Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.77 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002147 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $213.02 million and $5.77 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 147,431,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,031,321 tokens. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

